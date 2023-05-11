CALHOUN, LA (KTVE/KARD) — Parts of northeast Louisiana saw severe weather over the course of last night into today. Clean-up is underway here in Calhoun, as one family is lucky to be alive after at least 6 trees fell down…3 of them on top of a home, leaving severe damage.

“Im still shaking on the inside. I don’t know why I was so scared, but it happened so fast,” said Darcy Jones, Owner of the home.

Darcy Jones is talking about a moment that didn’t last longer than a few minutes. However, that moment left her home without a wall, trees everywhere, and gave her a scare of a lifetime.

“I was in the bathroom, about to come out the door, and the sheetrock just came out the ceiling and pushed me into the bedroom…It was scary,” said Jones.

We were able to get exclusive surveillance video from Thursday’s storm. In the video, you can see the high thunderstorm winds blowing the tree branches and rain. After a few seconds, the damaging winds push 3 trees over, landing on the home itself. On another surveillance camera, after the storm passed, it shows a few more trees falling over onto the driveway.

“Perfectly healthy trees, on the house in 2 seconds. If they had been just another foot over, they would have landed on top of me. I mean it was that close. I felt the insulation and sheetrock, the wind just sucked it right out of the room I was standing in,” said Jones.

Darcy, her son, and all the pets are alive and safe. They say they’re counting their blessings.

“The tree actually fell in an area that she was actually in. She was very lucky, I mean extremely lucky,” said Troy Cage, Owner of Cajun Tree Cutters.

Now, the sounds of cutting and moving trees fill her property. That’s thanks to Cajun Tree Cutters, who have been part of the community for 40 years. They say anytime their phone rings, you can count on them to be there ready to lend a helping hand.

“When bad weather comes, we always make sure we got everything loaded, ready to go in case something like this happens. We’re an emergency tree service, so we try and get there quickly because time matters,” said Cage.

Cage says this can be a learning experience for everyone and the importance of knowing storm safety.

“If you’ve got large trees around your home and there is severe weather coming, try to get in an area of your home that is far away from the trees. Just in case one does fall on your home,” said Cage.

For more information on Cajun Tree Cutters, click here.