WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s officially summer as Saturday marked day one of the New Orleans pelicans 2022 summer league practice with rookie draft picks Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, and Karlo Matkovic all in attendance.

The NBA summer league gives a chance for players to make a roster, showcase their talents while getting the experience at the next level and impress teams around the league.

The three rookies headline a summer league roster that includes naji marshall and second-year players trey murphy iii and jose alvarado.

“I just wanted to play my game and I get out and going out there and showing up show me what I can do getting up and down each other really just show me what I can do and putting myself in a position to succeed I got a great group of guys in practice I feel really good getting used to playing with different people and looking forward to summer league,” says Daniels.

The main event begins on july 7 and runs through july 17 at the thomas and mack center, the home of unlv.

The pelicans first summer league game is scheduled for saturday, july 9th in las vegas.

Game one vs. The Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 pm on ESPN 2.