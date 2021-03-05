Senator Cassidy reintroduces bipartisan legislation to prevent suicide, support mental health for health care amid Covid-19

WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. and other members of senate announced the reintroduction of the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act.

This is a comprehensive all-party legislation to aid in the prevention of suicide, burn out and mental health conditions among health care professionals.

“Doctors, nurses and other health care workers shoulder the responsibility of saving lives. Working overtime during the pandemic with heightened risk of becoming infected only adds to that stress,” Dr. Cassidy says.

Congresswoman Susan Wild says, “America owes healthcare workers an incredible debt of gratitude to the healthcare professionals who have worked tirelessly for the last year to keep us safe.”

Wild didn’t stop there, she went on to acknowledge the mental and emotional exhaustion that comes with having to face the anguish and loss that health professionals witnessed while working through the pandemic.

“The trauma of their experience and their proximity to this national tragedy is something we must address head-on,” Wild said.

Senator Cassidy continued, “This bill is an important lifeline for medical professionals so that they, to, can get the care they need even as they care for others.”

Another senator talked about how the impact and trauma of the pandemic will not end when everyone gets vaccinated. For health care workers, the trauma will linger on long after life gets back to “normal”.

“It’s so important for Congress to pass this bi-partisan legislation so we can meaningfully change how our health care industry approaches mental health and set up a more reliable infrastructure and culture for health care professionals to count on in the years to come,” said Virginia Senator Time Cane.

The Health Care Provider Act will provide many advantages to health care professionals, including grants to train health care providers in developing strategies to reduce and prevent suicide and burn out.

Among other advantages, it will also provide a national evidence based education and awareness campaign targeting healthcare professionals to encourage them to seek support and treatment for mental and behavioral concerns.