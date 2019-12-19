Oregon: One dead, three injured in stabbing and carjacking spree

Beaverton, Oregon (NBC)(12/19/19)— A 20 year old attacker carried out a series of stabbings and carjackings at a suburban Portland shopping center and in a nearby town on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding three other people before being arrested.

According to police in Beaverton, two people were stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank, and a man was stabbed at a gym next door.

According to Officer Matt Henderson, after the initial stabbings, the assailant stole the man’s car and drove to a nearby suburb, where he stole a woman’s car and stabbed her. He eventually got out of the car and ran from officers before being caught.

A woman who was killed was a bank customer, Wells Fargo spokesman David Kennedy said. Another woman was critically injured there, and the two people whose cars were stolen had serious injuries, authorities said.

“This was a horrific crime, and our hearts go out to those victims and their families,” Beaverton Police Chief Ronda Groshong told reporters. “This is an ongoing investigation with several crime scenes. … It’s going to take a while to process.”

Police didn’t release any details about the motive or the suspect’s or victims’ identities.

The bank and the salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, a Planet Fitness gym, a Safeway grocery store, and a Starbucks coffee shop, among other businesses.

Beaverton is known for being Nike’s headquarters.

