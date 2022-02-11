EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE,KARD)– On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Union County. Avoid outdoor burning of trash, leaves, firewood, etc. as there are dangerous high fire conditions.

A burn ban was issued for Union County January 31st. As dry weather conditions continue, burn bans are put in place for parts of the region, prohibiting outdoor burning.

Southwest winds around ten to fifteen miles per hour combined with low humidity values near twenty to thirty percent. In addition to these weather factors, dry vegetation and soil levels increase the chance of wildfires.