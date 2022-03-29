MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Today (March 29, 2022) is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Chennault Aviation & Military Museum paid tribute to those who served by hosting an open house and ceremony.

Over 2.7 million American men and women served in the Vietnam War, making the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

March 29, 1973, was the day the United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, was disestablished and also the last day US combat troops left Vietnam.

America’s Vietnam veterans returned home to silence for serving their country during a politically controversial war.

Army Veteran, Ted Grace said, “Coming from Vietnam, it was basically a non-event–no crowds, no parade. When I got home, we flew into Oakland California and they told us that it would be a good idea to take our uniform’s off and put on civilian clothes because there was some trouble at the airport. The protestors were cursing you and calling you names. Having this event gives you a sense of recognition which has been long overdue.”

The Vietnam War Recognition Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day.

Communities across the country participate in this special day to show unified gratitude for our veterans’ service and sacrifices.

This year marks the fifth-annual celebration under the act, honoring those who served in one of the most brutal and long-lasting wars in history.