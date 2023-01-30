WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — January 29 is National Puzzle Day and while, for many of us a puzzle is a fun hobby or pastime, it can also be a tool used to strengthen different parts of the brain. This is especially helpful for older adults to strengthen things like memory and can be beneficial when it comes to diseases like Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Some of the benefits of puzzles include strengthening memory, problem solving skills, visual and spatial reasoning, lowering stress levels, and improving your IQ. There have also been studies that show a relationship between word and jigsaw puzzles and the quality of cognitive and visuospatial function in adults over the age of 50.

There are many types of puzzles – crossword, jigsaw, brain teaser, or 3D – and all can be beneficial in exercising both sides of your brain while increasing dopamine, which regulates our mood, memory, and concentration.