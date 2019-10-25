National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens this weekend at your local Brookshire’s and Super 1

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (10/25/19)– The DEA is having their 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back this weekend. Since 2010, the DEA has collected over 12 million tons of unwanted, unused, and unneeded medicine.

This year, parents or students can also dispose any vape products. The prescription drug initiative started as locals were flushing drugs down the drain or throwing them in the trash, polluting the environment. This gave locals a place to get rid of drugs properly. However- the primary focus now is to put a stop to opioid use. Officials say 4 out of 5 new heroin users admitted to starting with opioids or prescription medications.



“The opioid epidemic has kind of taken over, so now we do that as our primary focus is to get unused opioids out of the system. In just 2017, over 70 thousand people overdosed on opioids or prescription drugs,” said Darryl Cowan, Special Agent with Drug Enforcement Administration.

Taking odioids and prescription drugs out of the house will make sure kids and others who come into your house can’t get a hold of them.

“For us especially, with the focus being on children and families, we definitely want to make sure we are eliminating that and actually making that so that it’s a safer process in the home and that they are not able to access it,” said Marry Barrios, Children’s Coalition.

There will be five Monroe- West Monroe take back locations at Brookshire’s and Super 1.



LOCATIONS:

MONROE: Brookshire’s : Louisville ave, N. 18th, 165 North,

WEST MONROE: Brookshire’s: Cypress St.

Super 1: Cypress St.

BASTROP: Super 1: Madison Ave.

RUSTON: Super 1: N. Trenton St.

FAMERVILLE: Brookshire’s: 1018 Sterlington hwy



