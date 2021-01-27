YouTube suspends Giuliani from partner program, cutting access to ad revenue

YouTube (NBC) (01/27/21)— YouTube said Tuesday that it had suspended Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, from a program that allows partners to make money from ads on their videos after Giuliani broke YouTube’s rules by repeatedly sharing election misinformation.

The suspension, which will last at least 30 days, has been in effect since last week, YouTube said in an email.

YouTube’s Partner Program allows video creators to share ad revenue and receive support from a company team, but channels that violate company policies can be removed.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York, has been a vocal proponent of baseless allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election. In a series of news conferences and court hearings after the election, his team pushed allegations of voter fraud that had already been debunked.

Rudy Giuliani

Legal experts have criticized Giuliani’s election challenges as an embarrassment based on unsubstantiated claims.

YouTube policies prohibit content alleging that “widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of a historical U.S. Presidential election,” although it has allowed for “discussion of election results” even when it was based on debunked information.

Giuliani could appeal the suspension with YouTube or reapply to the Partner Program in 30 days if he addresses the underlying issues, the company said.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

On Monday, Giuliani was sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems, a maker of election equipment that is the target of many conspiracy theories pushed by Trump and his allies. The company said its reputation was hurt by a “big lie” spread by Giuliani.

Giuliani said he would investigate a countersuit against Dominion, which he accused of intimidation and censorship.