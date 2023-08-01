CLEVELAND (WJW) – Even if you don’t hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, your ticket could still be the winner of a sweet prize.

Krispy Kreme is offering guests one original glazed donut during its “Mega Glaze Days” on August 1 and 2. All you have to do is show your Mega Millions lottery ticket at the store.

“Krispy Kreme fans, you’re all winners in our hearts,” Krispy Kreme said in a press release.

Your ticket also has a decent chance of winning you some money, even if you don’t land the grand prize.

You have a one in 24 chance of winning any prize, according to Mega Millions game officials. The lowest possible prize is $2, while the second-largest is $5 million.

If your ticket has matched any numbers, regardless of the possible prize size, be sure to hang onto it and sign it. Where you can claim your prize and how long you have to do so will vary based on where you live.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.