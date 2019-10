(NBC News) – (10/10/19) A young boy in Castle Rock, Colorado has become a “mini Bob Ross.”

Eight-year-old Titus Clinger is now painting “happy little clouds” after his grandmother introduced him to Bob Ross over the summer.

Now, three months later, he’s good enough to earn his own art show.

