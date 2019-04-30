You can now buy Crocs with mini fanny packs attached to them

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (WVLA) – (4/30/19) If you’ve ever put on a pair of Crocs and thought to yourself, “I really wish these had little compartments to store my belongings…” your wish came true!

That’s right — you can now buy Crocs with mini fanny packs.

Crocs has teamed up with BEAMS to bring you the new footwear, which boasts a little pouch at the back of the shoe strap where you can conveniently store small items like cash, cards, keys, or jelly beans.

This may be ideal for those of you who don’t like to be weighed down by bags and purses or even have things in your pockets… store them in your shoe!

The “Bespoke Pocket Crog” costs $53.

If mini fanny packs aren’t your thing, the new collaboration also offers Crocs with sun visors, fringes, and jewels.