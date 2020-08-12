World’s last Blockbuster transformed into 90’s themed Airbnb

Bend, Oregon (NBC) (08/12/20)— The last Blockbuster on Earth has pivoted from a classic video store to a dream retreat for ’90s nostalgia buffs in Bend, Oregon.

The store will be listed on Airbnb for three one-night stays in September for an end-of-summer sleepover, the store announced in the press release Tuesday.

Each stay, which includes access to an unlimited movie marathon, will cost a mere $4 before additional taxes and fees — one penny more than the store’s $3.99 rental fee for a movie.

“Your Airbnb host and will stock the shelves with all the movies your heart could desire before handing over the keys,” the release said.

The announcement also came the same day that the official Blockbuster Twitter account put up its first post in six years.

Guests will be asked to adhere to local guidelines and restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing masks.

Store staff will also ensure the store space is cleaned and prepared in accordance with CDC guidelines, the announcement said.

And in order to minimize health risks, only residents from Bend and its county of Deschutes will be eligible to rent the store for a stay.

“After the final guests check out, BLOCKBUSTER customers can check out the living room space during store hours for a limited time,” the store said.

The store in Bend became something of a tourist attraction in recent years after the other remaining stores in Alaska closed down in 2018.

Now the last remaining Blockbuster in the world, the Oregon store has maintained the familiar blue and yellow sign along with selling branded merchandise online.

A documentary about the store entitled, “The Last Blockbuster,” premiered at a pop-up drive-in theatre in Bend late last month, according to the Bend Bulletin.

The general manager, Sandi Harding, has worked at the privately-owned location since 2004.

Harding posted on Facebook in early August that the store had received overwhelming support in the weeks surrounding the premiere and needed extra help to process an influx of online orders.

