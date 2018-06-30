Woman who says Capital Gazette shooter harassed her warned police he would be 'next mass shooter'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX NEWS - A woman who said she was harassed and stalked by the accused Capital Gazette killer says she warned police years ago the man would be the “next mass shooter.”

Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder on Friday and ordered held without bond pending a trial after the rampage at the Maryland newspaper on Thursday.

Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder on Friday, June 29, 2018. (Anne Arundel Co. Dept. of Detention Facilities)

Jayne Miller, a reporter with Baltimore's WBAL-TV, said Thursday she spoke to a woman who said Ramos stalked, harassed and sued her years before the Capital Gazette murder spree. She said Ramos became "fixated" on her to the point where she became frightened enough to move out of state.

