Woman survives after car falls off a bridge in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is going to be okay after her car went off a Poplar Avenue bridge in Midtown on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman’s car fell 30 to 40 feet after witnesses say her car was hit while crossing the bridge, close to where Poplar and Union Avenue intersect. That caused her car to fall off the bridge and hit the ground below.

Police have not said much about the situation but say the woman is going to be okay.

It is not clear if charges will be filed in the accident or not.

