Woman shot in the back while trying to steal man’s Nazi flag

Oklahoma (NBC) (07/01/20)— An Oklahoma man who proudly flies Nazi flags at his home opened fire on a young woman who tried to steal one of those banners, officials said.

Alexander John Feaster, age 44, was being held in the Garfield County Jail on Tuesday, booked on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill, according to jail administrators.

Alexander John Feaster

Deputies in Hunter, a small town about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, found the 26-year-old woman in a ditch Sunday after she had been shot in the back by Feaster between three and five times with a 5.56mm rifle, according to Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm.

She was identified in a probable cause affidavit as Kyndal McVey.

The document written by the responding deputy, Marshall Woodson, and filed in court Tuesday said authorities believe the weapon was a Colt AR-15 A2. It appeared eight rounds in total had been fired, the document states. Some may have struck the pavement and a nearby tree.

The victim had been with friends at a nearby party when she apparently snatched one of the swastika flags displayed outside Feaster’s home, Helm said.

According to the affidavit, security video from “several” cameras at Feaster’s home show the following:

“A white female, identified as Kyndal, run up to the residence and pull the Nazi flag down to the west side of the porch. Kyndal took the flag and ran back toward the residence … I also observed a white male, identified as Alexander Feaster, exit the front door to his residence … with a large AR platform rifle on a sling and at the ready.”

“Without warning, Feaster opened fire on Kyndal as she was running away from the residence. On the video footage, it appeared that Feaster fired approximately 7-8 shots very rapidly. Several of these rounds striking Kyndal. It is important to note that Kyndal did not appear to be in any way, a threat to Feaster due to her obviously running away from his residence with only a flag in her hand.”

A neighbor moved a red pickup near the suspect’s home as a barricade, the document states, and a witness trained a rifle on the home as a precaution in the minutes before deputies arrived, Woodson said.

The sheriff said he wasn’t sure if the woman was trying to take the flag as a political statement, or if she was acting on a dare by party-goers.

“There’s conflicting information,” Helm said.

Feaster is well known locally for his affinity for those Nazi flags and young neighbors have tried stealing the banners before.

“I know the whole town doesn’t like him,” Helm said.

The suspect had several guns inside his home, Woodson said, and it appeared he was allegedly “anticipating an incident.”

“There was a large ashtray containing several cigarette butts, and a handcuff pouch containing handcuffs on a box next to the chair,” Woodson wrote in his affidavit. “It appeared that Mr. Feaster was anticipating an incident to take place and had been watching from that spot.”

Feaster was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail and his next court appearance is set for July 9.

It was not clear on Tuesday if Feaster had hired a lawyer, though Helm said the suspect immediately asked for an attorney and has not spoken to investigators.

The woman was in good condition at OU Medical Center and expected to survive her wounds, officials said.

