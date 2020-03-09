Woman kills her husband and two children in murder-suicide

Reno, Nevada (NBC)(03/09/20)— A woman killed her husband and their two children in a Nevada murder-suicide that was discovered this week, police said Friday.

Joan Huber, age 53, fatally shot her husband, Adam Huber, age 50, and then their two teenagers before killing herself sometime before Wednesday when officers were called to their home in Reno, police said in a statement.

The case is under investigation and there is no known motive in the killings, police said.

Police went to the family’s home around 11 A.M. Wednesday after family and friends reported not having seen the couple or their children for several days, NBC affiliate KRNV of Reno has reported.

The children were students at Damonte Ranch High School, Reno police spokesman Officer Travis Warren has said.

The boys were identified by the station as 16 and 17 years old.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.