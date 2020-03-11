Woman drags 11-year-old son out of bed and throws him off fourth story balcony

Minnesota (NBC)(03/11/20)— An 11-year-old Minnesota boy is recovering from injuries after being dragged out of bed and thrown off a balcony by his mother, police in St. Paul alleged.

St. Paul police arrived at an apartment building after receiving reports of a suicide attempt, NBC affiliate KARE reported.

There, authorities discovered the body of a young boy on the ground.

“He was injured pretty badly,” police spokesperson Steve Linders told KARE. “He had a broken femur, fractured jaw and some serious head injuries.”

Linders said the boy, who is not being publicly identified, wasn’t able to tell officers what happened and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After interviewing the boy’s younger sibling, his mother and her girlfriend, authorities came to believe that the boy’s mother was responsible for his fall, and she was taken into custody for questioning Monday, KARE reported.

“They discovered that the mother had gone into the child’s bedroom, dragged him out of his bunk bed and threw him off the balcony,” Linders said. They lived on the fourth floor of the building.

The woman is in jail, and the boy is expected to survive, according to police

“We don’t know what would make someone do this,” Linders said.

