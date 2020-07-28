Woman accused of pepper spraying couple at dog park for not wearing masks

San Diego, California (NBC) (07/28/20)— A woman at a San Diego dog park is accused of pepper spraying a couple for not wearing masks during an incident last week that was partially caught on video.

The video posted to Facebook by Ash Sherilynn O’Brien shows a woman with a dog waving a black object in a man’s face. “What are you doing? You cannot be serious, you just — you just maced him,” someone calls out.

O’Brien wrote on Facebook that she and her husband were eating lunch with their pug at Dusty Rhodes Dog Park when the woman starting giving them the middle finger and calling them idiots for not having their masks on.

O’Brien said the woman pointed the pepper spray at her first, but only got some on her, and then sprayed her husband.

“That is me crying hysterically in the background because my innocent husband just got maced for no reason,” O’Brien said of the video.

Efforts to reach O’Brien were not successful Monday.

A San Diego Police Department report shared with NBC News said that on July 23 at about 3 p.m., an unknown white female approached a man and began “yelling at him over not wearing a mask and eating food in the park.”

“The unknown female sprayed an unknown substance into the victim’s face and left the park. The victim sustained redness, burning, and irritation to his face and eyes as well as blurred vision,” the report said.

Both California and San Diego require masks in public, but they are required to be worn outside only “when maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible.”

