Wisconsin: Two high schools closed for ‘serious and specific threats’ made on social media

Middleton, Wisc. (NBC)(12/11/19)— Both high schools in Middleton, Wisconsin, will be closed on Wednesday due to ‘serious and specific threats’ made on Instagram.

Middleton, a suburb of the capitol city of Madison, is home to Clark Street Community School and Middleton High School.

According to the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, all elementary and middle schools will be open as scheduled with an increased police presence.

Though he did not go into detail as to the nature of the threats, Perry Hibner, a spokesperson for the school district, confirmed the threats were made on Instagram, and that the police are working with Instagram to determine the owner and/or location of the account.

As of Tuesday afternoon, alert calls were being made to all parents, students, and faculty, informing them of the situation and the subsequent closing.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.