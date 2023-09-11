CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man competing in Ironman Wisconsin died during the bike portion of the course on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to a Facebook post from Ironman Wisconsin, a race staff member and an off-duty police officer noticed the man in need of support while on the bike portion of the course.

They provided immediate medical attention before emergency services transported the athlete to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the 51-year-old Madison man had suffered “a medical event” in the town of Cross Plains. It wasn’t immediately clear what that medical event was as of Monday night.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through what is a very difficult time,” Ironman Wisconsin said on its Facebook page.

The full 140.6-mile Ironman included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run.

Two athletes died in 2019 after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon. That race was half of the full 140.6-mile Ironman contested Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.