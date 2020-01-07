Wisconsin: Driver shoots 2 children for throwing snowballs at cars

Milwaukee, Wisc. (NBC)(01/07/20)— Authorities in Wisconsin were searching Monday for a driver who shot two youths who threw a snowball at his car.

According to Milwaukee police, a girl, age 12, and a boy, age 13, were treated at a Milwaukee-area hospital after the incident, which occurred at about 8 P.M. on Saturday.

The youths’ injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The youths were among a group of people throwing snowballs at cars in a neighborhood north of downtown Milwaukee, police said.

After one struck a white Toyota, the driver fired at the group and struck the youths, police said.

No other information about the suspect was immediately available.

