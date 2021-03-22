Will music festivals happen in 2021? Here’s what we know

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

(NEXSTAR) – After a year with no live music, large-scale festivals are making a triumphant return in 2021 — for the most part.

A handful of major music festivals have announced that they plan to forge ahead with their events in 2021, and some are getting creative to ensure the music plays.

California’s Outside Lands, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival have all postponed their festivals until the fall, when much of the country is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As guidance on openings of public gatherings is shifting rapidly, the move to October allows us the time to work collectively to determine any new safety procedures necessary to implement during the festival,” Outside Lands said in a Thursday statement.

Not all live festivals are making the cut for 2021. South by Southwest in Austin presented its festival in a virtual format this past week.

Meanwhile, Variety reported Thursday that California’s Coachella Festival won’t go on as initially announced in October 2021. Rather, two industry sources with knowledge of the situation told Variety that the festival would be pushed to April 2022.

Once officially confirmed, the rescheduling would be the fourth time organizers have moved the festival date.

As of March 17, about 22.2 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. That number should steadily rise as President Joe Biden recently announced that he expects the vaccine will be available to any American who wants it by May.