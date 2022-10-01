(WHTM) — We have all seen flies do it. They land on a surface, stay perfectly still, and then rub their limbs together like a supervillain that wants to dominate the world.

Well, that last part may not be true. But, why do flies rub their limbs together?

It may sound like an oxymoron, but, they are actually cleaning themselves.

Raid.com says that flies have sensors all over their body. On their feet, as well as tiny hair-like features all over their body. It may seem weird that an insect that thrives off dirt and grime can clean itself, but this is a natural grooming technique that flies do.

However, flies just don’t clean their feet. They actually rub their limbs against their heads and wings and even rub their hind legs together.

But, even though flies clean and groom themselves, they still carry plenty of bacteria and many diseases. Raid.com says that the common house fly is suspected of carrying at least 65 diseases to people, including

Flies don’t have mouthparts to chew. Instead, they spit out enzymes that turn solid food into a liquid that they can consume (Getty Images)

Dysentery

Diarrhea

Cholera

Typhoid fever

Leprosy

Anthrax

Tularemia

Tuberculosis

Yaws

Poliomyelitis

Obviously most are harmless, but if you see a few flies in an area of your home, you may want to do a thorough cleaning.

The Illinois department of health says the main step is eliminating fly breeding sites, or where flies love to go.

Trash should be kept sealed, dumpsters outside should have lids on them at all times, and that manure and other decaying plant and animal should be removed.

Flies are a nuisance, but they aren’t trying to achieve world domination when you see them rubbing their limbs together, just trying to get at your food sources.