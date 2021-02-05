‘Who cares!’: Trump resigns from Screen Actors Guild amid disciplinary probe

SAG (NBC) (02/05/21)— Former President Donald Trump preemptively submitted his resignation from the Screen Actors Guild in a bizarre letter to the union’s president on Thursday, where he bragged about bit movie parts and railed against their disciplinary process that could have resulted in expelling him.

“Who cares! … I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!” Trump wrote to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris in a letter released by his office.

Trump said in his letter to Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the popular show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” that he was “not familiar with your work.”

He then railed against the news media, criticizing MSNBC and CNN, claiming to have “greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics).”

Last month, the union’s National Board voted “overwhelmingly” to convene a disciplinary process against the former president that could have revoked his membership, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The vote to potentially expel him was slated to take place this week, the magazine reported, and was prompted after the Jan. 6 pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in five deaths. The union cited Trump’s role in the attack as well as continuing “a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members,” the union said in a press release.

The union added, “If found guilty by the committee, possible penalties include reprimand, censure, fines, suspension from the rights and privileges of membership, or expulsion from membership in SAG-AFTRA.”

He claimed the disciplinary process was a “blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union.”

He added, “I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

The union responded to Trump’s letter with a two-word response: “Thank you.”