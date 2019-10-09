White House Defies Impeachment Inquiry

(NBC News) – (10/9/19) The White House is refusing to turn over documents or cooperate in the ongoing impeachment inquiry focusing on President Trump.

In a letter released Tuesday, White House counsel Pat Cipollone said the inqury is “violating fundamental fairness and due process.”

“The President is obstructing Congress from getting the facts that we need. It’s an abuse of power for him to act in this way,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded.

The letter came after the administration blocked European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland just hours before he was set to speak voluntarily with lawmakers.

“The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional strong evidence of obstruction,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said.

Sondland has now been subpoenaed for a hearing next Wednesday.

Sondland was implicated in text messages pushing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, the current 2020 Democratid frontrunner.

Read more here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.