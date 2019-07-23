Wetter deadlier weather

WASHINGTON – (7/23/19) Between 2016 and 2018, more people have died from inland flooding than were killed by the initial storm surge.

That’s the grim news from a National Hurricane Center report that came out this month.

Chief Scientist for the Environmental Defense Fund, Steven Hamburg, says climate experts have worried for decades about hurricanes that produce more and more rain because of the changing climate.

The report also has some members of Congress hoping to pass more legislation to address the changing climate.

