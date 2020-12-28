West Virginia fire that claimed life of National Guard member ruled to be arson

West Virginia (NBC) (12/28/20)— The fire that killed a West Virginia Air National Guard firefighter early Sunday was arson, the state’s fire marshal said.

The firefighter, whose name has yet not been released, was responding as aid to a fire in Martinsburg, in the state’s northeast corner, NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington reported.

Officials have said there were two arson incidents early Sunday, one at 2 a.m., in which the firefighter died, and one earlier at around 1:30 a.m. in neighboring Jefferson County.

The fire marshal tweeted that the fires were set at unused structures about three miles apart.

The marshal had not yet publicly identified any suspects and was offering a reward for information.

The deceased firefighter was assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg. It was unclear whether there were any additional injuries.