Water Justice in 2019

(2/28/19) Water justice: Access to clean, safe drinking water.

A new bill sets aside big money to try to change water justice and to ensure the Flint Lead Crisis can’t happen again.

Flint, Michigan made national headlines when the city’s efforts to save money led to lead contaminated water making some residents sick and killing others.

Lawmakers say contaminated water is an issue all around the country.

That’s why House Democrats introduced the Water Act of 2019.

The bill will also work to update wells and septic systems in rural areas.

Supporters say the plan could create up to one million new jobs.

