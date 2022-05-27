WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Air Force Band from Washington, D.C. produced

two solemn videos to honor our nation’s fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

“Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The U.S. Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.”

“The first video features the Ceremonial Brass, one of the Band’s six ensembles, performing “Goin’ Home,” with narration by General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force.”

“The second video features stunning aerial visuals of the bugler, Technical Sgt. Jason Covey, as he solemnly performs “Taps” at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia. The unique perspective provided by the drone reveals the scope of sacrifice made by our military members over countless generations.”