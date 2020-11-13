Watch: Owl freed from Connecticut family’s chimney

TRUMBULL, Conn. (NEXSTAR/WTNH) — A Connecticut family who realized they had something going on in their chimney discovered that it was an owl that had gotten stuck.

“All About Bats and Wildlife,” a company out of Norwalk, managed to get the animal out.

“That is awesome,” someone is heard saying in a video as the bird is pulled from the fireplace. “Wow, how cool is that?”

“Isn’t it?” the rescuer answered, then added, “Alright, let’s get him out. Let’s hope you can fly.”

As the rescuer, wearing gloves, heads outside with the owl, he can be heard saying, “You are beautiful. You are beautiful.”

The bird immediately flies away after it is released, and the rescuer raises his arms in excitement and says, “Oh, that’s awesome. I’m on cloud nine!”

The owl appeared to be OK as it took flight.

It’s not uncommon for owls to get stuck in chimneys, as well as other places such as soft netting, barbed wire and water troughs, according to The Barn Owl Trust.

The video of the owl rescue has gone viral, receiving more than 17,000 views in the first 24 hours it was posted.