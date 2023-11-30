MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A man who appeared to be intoxicated allegedly tried to get inside a house in Memphis last month, then shot at two women inside when they wouldn’t let him in, police said.

Surveillance video shows what police are calling an attempted aggravated burglary. They were frightening moments for Candice Lock and her daughter who were inside their home.

“We’re laying in her bed. We’re watching TV, and I see a guy walk on my porch, and he’s swinging a gun, and he has a ski mask on, and he has gloves on,” Lock said.

She had never met the man before.

The women told police that the man came to their door and told them that his car was around the corner and he needed to get inside the home. Police say he had slurred speech and appeared to be intoxicated.

When the women told him to leave, the man kept trying to get inside. Police say when one of them opened the blinds, he fired several shots.

Lock said bullets pierced through the wall, hitting the washer. One of the bullets also grazed her chin.

“His eyes were really wide as if he was doing drugs,” she said.

Her 20-year-old daughter, Cerenity Phillips, was shot in the leg.

“I had grabbed my gun out of my room and I was just holding it there and he let off two shots. One blew up in her face and the second one is where I got hit so I dropped to the ground,” Phillips said.

A month later, police say they now have the person responsible for the shooting in custody.

Corey Davin Clemons, 42, has been charged with attempted aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment. Even though court records show he was identified in a lineup, Lock and Phillips say that’s not the man who attacked them.

With the chance the bad guy could still be on the loose, the two say they no longer feel safe at home.

“Like we just moved back here. We just moved to Memphis in January. They are fixing to terminate my lease. We are about to leave because this is not a safe place at all,” Lock said.

Clemons is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office have yet to respond to questions about the case.