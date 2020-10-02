Watch Live: Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Here’s the latest information and updates on President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus (all times ET):

11:20 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection and is awaiting results.

That’s according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat’s campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden’s test and his travel plans later Friday.

11:15 a.m.

First Lady Melania Trump has made her first comments since testing positive for the coronavirus tweeting, “Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

11:00 a.m.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed to reporters that President Trump is experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms.

“He’s in the residence now and, in true fashion, he’s probably critiquing the way I’m answering these questions,” said Meadows.

Meadows, who was not wearing a mask while speaking with the press, said he fully expects more positive results in the White House as the pandemic continues.

He said the White House learned Hicks tested positive as Marine One was taking off yesterday for a New Jersey fundraiser, which the president still held.

10:20 a.m.

Over the last few hours, many top-level staff and family members who are regularly in contact with President Trump have been tested for the coronavirus.

The latest reports indicate Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Trump’s youngest son Barron are among those who have tested negative.

We’re following the latest tests results here.

9:40 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s praying for the president and hopes his testing positive for COVID-19 might be a “learning experience” about the virus.

“Let us all pray for the president’s health,” Pelosi said on MSNBC. She added, “This is tragic, It is very sad.”

The speaker said she was tested out of caution and is awaiting results. But said warned against “brazen” behavior that allowed “something like this to happen”

___

9:35 a.m.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is wishing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a “full and speedy recovery” after they contracted the COVID-19 virus.

According to multiple reports, Harris was tested for coronavirus Thursday and received negative results.

Harris tweeted Friday that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are “keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.”

Harris is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas on Friday. It was not immediately clear whether those plans would change.

___

9:30 a.m.

According to the New York Times, Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Convention Chairwoman, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

BREAKING – Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

___

8:55 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Friday morning tweet, he added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

It was not immediately clear whether the former vice president had been tested since appearing at Tuesday’s presidential debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols. Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

8:50 a.m.

The New York Times reports the president is showing mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus — similar to the common cold.

The Times also spoke to an attendee of Trump’s Thursday night fundraiser in New Jersey, who said the president appeared lethargic.

“A person briefed on the matter said that Mr. Trump fell asleep at one point on Air Force One on the way back from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday night,” wrote the Times’ Maggie Haberman.

The Times says the White House is considering a videotaped statement from the president to show he’s doing well and things are operating as close to normal as possible.

__

8:05 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

__

6:45 a.m.

Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger in the presidential race, will be tested for the coronavirus on Friday, according to a report from CNN.

Biden stood on the debate stage Tuesday alongside President Donald Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday.

“He does need to be immediately tested,” said CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “He has come in proximity to someone that has COVID.”

__

5:15 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is extending wishes of a speedy recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, and expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.

The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, “I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”

__

5 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were examined on their airplane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday.

He said it was the fourth time in two weeks he has been tested.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pompeo says the last time he was with Trump was on Sept. 15, at the White House, for the signing of normalization agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The top U.S. diplomat says he is reconsidering upcoming travel to Florida on Saturday and Asia starting Sunday as a precaution.

He says, “We are praying for the president and the First Lady and we hope they have a speedy recovery.”

__

4:30 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is wishing U.S. President Donald Trump a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19.

Johnson tweeted Friday morning: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Johnson was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. After he was released, the prime minister thanked doctors and nurses at St. Thomas’s Hospital for saving his life. Johnson was treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator.

__

3:55 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is wishing the U.S. president and the first lady a “full and speedy recovery” after they said they tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu tweeted on his official account, referring to his wife.

Netanyahu led an Israeli delegation to the White House for the Sept. 15 signing of normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at an outdoor ceremony attended by hundreds of people. Attendees did not practice social distancing and most guests did not wear masks.

__

3:45 a.m.

In five days, President Donald Trump has traveled to four states, held several campaign events and participated in the first presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

On Thursday, Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for coronavirus. Later on Thursday night, the president and first lady Melania Trump began quarantining and underwent testing. Early Friday morning, President Trump announced he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus.

__

2:20 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says he and his wife, Karen, are sending their “love and prayers” to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the Trumps announced early Friday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence says on Twitter, “We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery.”

Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed late Thursday that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus.

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Pence had been tested after the Trumps’ and Hicks’ diagnoses.

__

1:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s White House doctor has issued a statement saying the president will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” after contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the president, says the president and first lady Melania Trump “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Trump has canceled plans to attend a fundraiser and to fly to Florida for a rally on Friday, but he did keep on his schedule a previously planned midday telephone call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

__

1:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning after news broke Thursday night that Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for coronavirus.

President Trump earlier Thursday said he and first lady Melania Trump were waiting for test results and “will begin our quarantine process!”

In an interview on Fox Thursday night, President Trump said they “spend a lot of time” with Hicks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.