Walmart releases its Black Friday ad

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Four men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in the deaths of five people in a shooting at a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental home in the San Francisco Bay Area. A fifth man was arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the crime, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff David Livingston said search warrants were executed in several Northern California cities Thursday. He did not address a possible motive in the fatal shootings in Orinda that sent more than 100 terrified partygoers running for safety, but he said in a statement that investigators found two of the victims were armed, “which may have played a role in this tragedy.”