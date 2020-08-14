Walmart extending closing time to 10 p.m. at most stores

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is expanding its closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at most of its stores nationwide, the Bentonville-based retailer announced on Friday.

By August 17, more than 4000 of the company’s 4700 stores will make the change.

“With this change, we will continue the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks,” Walmart said in its statement.

The company will “continue assessing” its remaining stores as to when to expand closing hours.

Walmart stores will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable. It starts one hour before the store officially opens. Walmart pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

You can check the company’s website for your local Walmart’s hours.