Virginia: Police arrest both suspects in Denny’s fatal robbery

Virginia (CNN)(01/02/20)— Both men accused in a fatal robbery at a Denny’s restaurant in Virginia have been arrested and charged.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, Jordan Anderson of Manassas was arrested on Sunday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Ryan Thomas Walker, age 22, was apprehended Sunday night by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland.

Ryan Thomas Walker and Jordan Anderson

Anderson is charged with murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 6.

Walker is charged with murder, malicious wounding, and robbery.

Authorities said Anderson and another suspect robbed the Denny’s early Thursday and “ordered the patrons of the restaurant and employees to the ground while demanding their cell phones and wallets,” police said.

As the robbers were leaving, police said they shot one man who was sitting on the floor and cooperating. That man is expected to survive.

Afterward, DoorDash food delivery driver Yusuf Ozgur “was walking into the Denny’s and unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited,” according to police.

One man struck Ozgur with a baton and the other shot him. The 56-year-old driver died at a nearby hospital.

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard said there may be a link between this heist and three other recent robberies in the area.

