VIEWERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY DEPRIVED OF CRITICAL NATIONAL AND LOCAL NEWS DURING PANDEMIC, HOLIDAY SPECIALS, AND PROFESSIONAL AND COLLEGE SPORTS FOLLOWING DISH NETWORK’S REMOVAL OF NEXSTAR LOCAL TV STATIONS IN 115 MARKETS

IRVING, TX (Dec. 2, 2020) – Today at 7:00 p.m. ET, DISH Network removed from its system the network and local community programming provided by 164 local television stations owned by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”). DISH is refusing to reach a new distribution agreement allowing the satellite television behemoth the right to continue airing Nexstar’s highly-rated programming. DISH also removed Nexstar’s cable network, WGN America, from its system, denying subscribers access to the U.S.’s only live prime-time national newscast, NewsNation. As a result, millions of Americans across the country have lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming as well as critical, up-to-date news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers across the United States have expressed their outrage at DISH Network for its documented long-term practice of putting its paying subscribers in the middle, rather than reaching agreements with broadcasters and content providers at fair market rates. In 2020 alone, DISH has dropped network or local community programming offered by The E.W. Scripps Company, Apollo, Mission Broadcasting, the NFL Network, and 21 regional sports networks.

Following DISH’s actions, DISH subscribers in 115 Nexstar markets from Los Angeles to Charlotte have lost access to thousands of hours of vitally important local news, just as the country prepares for an explosion in new coronavirus cases and a new President prepares to take office. In addition, as a result of DISH’s actions, DISH subscribers will not be able to view the NFL and college football games scheduled for this weekend, and all of the entertainment programming provided by Nexstar’s network partners, CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, The CW and MyNet. Viewers in Nexstar markets are being urged to ask DISH for refunds for the loss of this highly-rated valuable programming.

Since July, Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good faith in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with DISH, offering DISH the same fair market rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in 2019 and 2020. Nexstar routinely reaches amicable retransmission and carriage agreements with its cable, satellite and telco partners and in the month of October alone, successfully completed agreements with nearly 200 distribution partners.

DISH continues to propose rates that are less than fair market value for the broadcast network and local market programming content carried by Nexstar’s television stations. DISH also continues to exclude WGN America from its proposals. Since DISH proposals are not at all in line with the reality of current market rates, Nexstar is left with no choice but to reject any extension of the current agreement.

Nexstar remains hopeful that a resolution can be reached quickly to return to viewers their favorite network programming, in-depth local news, and other content relevant to their communities, and critical emergency updates for which DISH is charging its subscribers.

Consumers and viewers affected by DISH Network’s proposed blackout can contact DISH Network directly at 9601 South Meridian Boulevard, Englewood, CO 80112 and by phone at (800) 333-3474 or (303) 723-1000.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

