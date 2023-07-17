VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 42-year-old man from a lift boat approximately three miles south of Pecan Island early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 1:12 a.m. Saturday from the captain of the vessel requesting assistance to medevac a crewmember aboard reportedly having heart attack-like symptoms.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was dispatched to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to a local hospital. The man was last reported to be in stable condition.