Utah: Snowboarder dies after triggering an avalanche

Park City, Utah (CNN)(12/17/19)— A snowboarder was killed after unintentionally triggering an avalanche near a Utah ski resort.

The deceased was identified by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office as Raymond M. Tauszik, age 45, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), Tauszik was snowboarding alone when he triggered the avalanche, which measured three feet deep and 100 feet wide.

On the day of the accident, the UAC issued a forecast for the Salt Lake Area Mountains rating the avalanche danger as “considerable”, and advised those in the area to avoid the terrain.

According to Chad Brackelsburg, Executive Director of the UAC, anyone participating in these events should be well prepared during skiing and snowboarding season and are urged to check local avalanche forecast conditions before going out.

UAC staff and Park City professionals are currently investigating the incident.

