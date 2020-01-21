Utah: Juvenile relative kills mother and three children

Grantsville, Utah (CNN)(01/21/20)— The suspect in a Friday shooting in Grantsville, Utah, is a juvenile who police believe is a relative of the four people who died and the man who survived.

All of the victims were members of the same family, Cpl. Rhonda Fields said at a news conference on Monday.

Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, age 52, was found dead by officers Friday along with three of her children,15-year-old Alexis, 14-year-old Mathew, and 12-year-old Maylan.

The children’s father, Colin Haynie, was the only survivor. He was released from the hospital Monday, Fields said.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect because he is a juvenile, and Fields said they cannot give any details about how he is related to the victims.

The suspect, who has been charged with four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, has refused to cooperate with investigators, Fields said.

The youth “surrendered peacefully, although he refused to speak with detectives,” Fields said.

Police are still trying to put together a timeline of events the day of the shooting. Police responded to a call about 7 P.M., Fields said.

CNN affiliate KUTV reported the shooter and father were gone when police arrived, and officials later found out that someone arrived after the shooting and drove the two to a hospital.

Officials say the town of 11,000 people has been shaken by the killings.

“Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and the close-knit neighborhood affected by this emotional, tragic incident,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall at the news conference.

Counseling will be made available to the victims’ fellow students when school in Tooele County returns from the holiday Tuesday.

“There are a lot of ends to be tied up, there are a lot of questions that we would like to answer. Unfortunately there’s some questions we may never be able to answer,” Fields said, adding: “The biggest question that everybody has is: Why?”

