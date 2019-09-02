USS Arizona Memorial reopens after 15 month renovation

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHNL) Thousands of visitors flocked to the USS Arizona Memorial Sunday, which reopened after 15 months of repairs.

The memorial has been closed since May 2018 after the dock was partially submerged and cracks were found. More than $2 million dollars were spent on the renovation project.

FILE – This Dec. 27, 2016 file photo shows the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The memorial received thousands of sightseers Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, for the first time since its closure by the National Park Service after its dock was partially submerged and cracks were found in May 2018, Hawaii News Now reported. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Visitors to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial look at the Remembrance Circle, dedicated to the memory of all those lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hawaii News Now reported the USS Arizona Memorial, shown in the background, received thousands of sightseers Sunday for the first time since its closure by the National Park Service in May 2018. (Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

People visit the USS Arizona Memorial at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hawaii News Now reported the memorial received thousands of sightseers Sunday for the first time since its closure by the National Park Service in May 2018. (Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

FILE – This Dec. 27, 2016 file photo shows the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaii. The reopening of the memorial has been scheduled for Labor Day weekend following a 15-month closure. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that walk-on access to the memorial in Honolulu will begin Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. A malfunction with the concrete dock’s anchoring system caused by exceptionally high tides in 2017 forced the closure of the memorial to foot traffic in May 2018. Officials say the repair project has cost more than $2.1 million. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)



“We had to rebuild the system from scratch and do it safely so people can now access it,” said Steve Mietz, Acting Superintendent for the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

Visitor traffic to the park has been down about 30 percent since the shutdown of the Arizona.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lzRkVp