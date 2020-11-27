USPS urges everyone to send gifts early, announces expanded Sunday deliveries

United States Postal Service mail carrier Frank Colon, 59, delivers a package amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. – Everyday the United States Postal Service (USPS) employees work and deliver essential mail to customers. (Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST MONROE, La. — The United States Postal Service is urging everyone who plans to send gifts through the mail this year to get them in early.

The Postal Service is recommending the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

· Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

· Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

· Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

· Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

· Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

· Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

· Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

· Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Beginning on November 29, 2020, the USPS will also expand Sunday deliveries to locations with high package volumes.