Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the AP Player of the Year in college football, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — College Football best player USC quarterback Caleb Williams is crowned the 2022 Heisman.

Beating out Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU Quarterback Max Duggan for the honor.

Williams is the eight player and the first since 2005 from USC to win the Heisman trophy,

Reggie Bush was the last player from USC to win the honor in 2005. Despite giving back the trophy in 2012, due the NCAA Sanctions Bush faced with receiving improper benefits against NCAA rules at the time. What has now grown to become the new term of Name, Image and Likeness.

Caleb Williams received 544 first places votes, the DMV native, who followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC from Oklahoma for the 2022 season, had been the favorite to win the Heisman in the second half of the college football 2022 campaign.

Williams led No. 8 USC to an 11-2 record and Cotton Bowl appearance.

He is the sixth quarterback since 2016 to take home the award, joining Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Bryce Young.