Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX NEWS - The State Department announced on Thursday that another U.S. diplomat has been hurt in the mysterious health incidents occurring in Cuba, bringing the total of Americans suffering from such ailments to 26.

Heather Nauert, the State Department spokesperson, said the diplomat was “medically confirmed” to have experienced health effects similar to those reported by other members of the U.S. Havana diplomatic community.

The Gorgon Project has the capacity to produce 17.2 million tons of LNG annually, equivalent to 5% of the world's current annual supply.

This and another case confirmed last week resulted from a single occurrence in late May in a diplomatic residence in which both officers were present, Nauert said. They were the first confirmed cases in Havana since August 2017.

To read the full article, click here.