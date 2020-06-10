WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.
Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.
According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’
LATEST POSTS:
- US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts
- Family of 91-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares story and celebrates her battle
- Newsfeed Now: Protest photo goes viral; COVID-19 survival story
- Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston
- Downsville man arrested, accused of cutting off his ankle monitor
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.