Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the United States doubled in two days, surpassing 2,000 Saturday and highlighting how quickly the virus is spreading through the country.
Johns Hopkins University reported that confirmed deaths rose to more than 30,000 around the world. The U.S. ranked sixth in deaths, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy alone had more than 10,000 dead.
The U.S. death toll has risen abruptly in recent days. It topped 1,000 just Thursday.
Rhode Island announced its first two deaths from the coronavirus, leaving just three states with zero reported deaths: Hawaii, West Virginia and Wyoming.
The risk of death from COVID-19 is greater for older adults and people with other health problems. In most cases, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough and milder cases of pneumonia.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 3,540 cases in state, 137 deaths
- Lost your job due to COVID-19? Here’s how to apply for unemployment
- Governor John Bel Edwards announces member of his staff has died from coronavirus
- US coronavirus deaths double in two days, surpasses 2,000
- Mahoning County engineer says flushing wipes can lead to flooded basements