US Capitol has seen violence in its 220- year history, but not like this

FILE – In this July 24, 1998, file photo, a flag flies at half-staff on Capitol Hill in honor of two Capitol police officers who were killed after a gunman burst through security barriers. A woman tourist was also seriously wounded in the incident and hospitalized for her injuries. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

(NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol saw an unprecedented display of violence like none in its 220-year history.

A roiling mob forced its way past the Capitol’s marble columns, disrupted the passage of power and desecrated the seat of the world’s greatest democracy.

But it was far from the first time the Capitol has been scarred by violence.

In 1814, just 14 years after the building opened, British forces in the War of 1812 tried to burn it down.

Over the centuries since, the 540-room building has been bombed several times. There have been shootings. One legislator almost killed another.

Here is a look at the Capitol’s violent past.

On Jan. 30, 1835, British immigrant Richard Lawrence tried to assassinate President Andrew Jackson as he was leaving a congressional funeral at the U.S. Capitol. Lawrence’s attempt failed twice — once because of a pistol malfunction and again when he missed his target. It was the first known assassination attempt on a U.S. president.

In 1856, South Carolina Rep. Preston Brooks brutally beat Massachusetts Sen. Charles Sumner with a cane in the Senate Chamber for delivering a speech against slavery. Sumner eventually recovered and Brooks resigned.

In this March 1, 1954, file photo, Puerto Rican nationalist Lolita Lebron is led away after a shooting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/File)

On the Fourth of July in 1915, former Harvard University professor Erich Muenter ignited three sticks of dynamite in the Senate Reception Room, later explaining his anger over American financiers helping the UK in World War I despite U.S. neutrality at the time. There were no injuries.

On March 1, 1954, five members of the House of Representatives — two Republicans and three Democrats — were shot on the House floor. One of them — Alvin Bentley, R-Mich. — was critically wounded. Four Puerto Rican nationalists who were part of an organization demanding independence from the U.S. were arrested and ultimately imprisoned. As they fired, the shooters were heard shouting, “Freedom for Puerto Rico.” The incident prompted a change in Capitol security measures.

In the early hours of March 1, 1971, The antiwar Weather Underground planted a bomb on the Senate side of the Capitol, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, but no casualties.

On Nov. 7, 1983, a group calling itself the Armed Resistance Unit set off a bomb outside the Senate Chamber to protest the military’s actions in Grenada and Lebanon. There were no casualties, but seven people were charged.

FILE – In this July 24, 1998, file photo, an unidentified victim is rushed to a helicopter on Capitol Hill in Washington. Two policemen died in an exchange of gunfire at a checkpoint inside the Capitol. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)

On July 24, 1998, gunman Russell Eugene Weston Jr., fired shots into the Capitol building, killing U.S. Capitol Police officers Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson. Angela Dickerson, who was visiting the Capitol, was injured during the attack.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, after terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, a fourth hijacked airliner was headed toward the U.S. Capitol, as later confirmed by the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks. Passengers on Flight 93 rushed the hijackers in the cockpit and the aircraft crashed in the Pennsylvania countryside, preventing it from reaching its intended target.

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2013, file photo, a damaged Capitol Hill police car is surrounded by crime scene tape after a car chase and shooting on Capitol Hill in Washington. A woman driving a black Infiniti with a young child inside tried to ram through a White House barricade Thursday, then led police on a chase that ended in gunfire outside the Capitol, witnesses and officials said. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

In October 2013, Miriam Carey, an unarmed 34-year-old from Connecticut, was fatally shot by law enforcement on U.S. Capitol grounds after she attempted to breach a White House checkpoint. Carey, who had a 1-year-old child in the backseat, led police on a 12-block chase through the city and was shot five times from behind.

On Jan. 14, 2015, 20-year-old Christopher Lee Cornell was arrested before he could carry out a planned attack on the U.S. Capitol during the State of the Union address. According to a criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent, pipe bombs were to go off, causing lawmakers and employees to flee. Cornell and an accomplice then planned to gun them down as they ran. Cornell later pleaded guilty to three federal charges and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

On March 28, 2016, Larry Russell Dawson, 67, of Tennessee, was shot by U.S. Capitol Police after he pointed a BB gun at police officers at the Capitol Visitor Center. Dawson later pleaded guilty to a federal charge of assaulting, impeding or resisting officers while using a dangerous or deadly weapon and was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.