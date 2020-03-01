US appeals court hears 3 cases at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Students at Tulane University will soon get a chance to see federal appeals court judges at work.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear three cases Tuesday at Tulane’s law school.

Those cases include the appeal of a Texas judge’s ruling last year that the nation’s male-only military draft registration system is unconstitutional.

The hearings before a three-judge panel begin at 9 a.m. in the law school’s John Giffen Weinmann Hall on the uptown New Orleans campus.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.