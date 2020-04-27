University of Louisville football recruit shot and killed

Orlando, Florida (CNN)(04/27/20)— An 18-year-old University of Louisville football recruit was shot and killed in Orlando on Saturday night, police said.

Dexter Rentz and three others were shot just after 11 P.M. on Saturday, Orlando Police Department Sgt. Joe Capece said.

Dexter Rentz

Rentz, a football player at Ocoee High School in Orlando, signed with the Kentucky university as a wide receiver in December.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz,” University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield said in a tweet.

“He was a great young man who had a contagious personality and able to light up a room with his smile,” Satterfield tweeted. “He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

Detectives are not sure of the motive in the shooting, but feel someone in the group was targeted, Capece told reporters Sunday. Investigators have no information on a suspect.

The three others who were wounded are in the hospital and expected to survive, Capece said.

The four victims were in front of a house when the shooting occurred, according to Capece.

As police arrived on the scene, two vehicles fled, Capece said. Officers were able to stop both vehicles, and Rentz was in one of them.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other car was eliminated from the investigation and is not believed to be involved in the shooting, Capece said.

