UConn student that was wanted in connection with 2 murders and 1 abduction captured after multi-state manhunt

Maryland (NBC) (05/28/20)— The University of Connecticut student wanted in connection with two deaths has been captured after a nearly week-long manhunt, officials said Wednesday night.

“Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody,” Connecticut State Police tweeted.

Manfredonia, who was captured in Maryland, was not injured, officials said. They did not provide further details but were expected to release more information Thursday.

Manfredonia, age 23, a senior who was not living on campus, was wanted in connection with the deaths in Connecticut of Theodore DeMers, age 62, and Nicholas Eisele, age 23, and the injury of another person.

Peter Manfredonia

The search began after Manfredonia was seen Friday leaving the area where DeMers was killed in Willington, Connecticut. Another person was found injured.

On Sunday, police said, Manfredonia went to another home in Willington and stole firearms and a truck.

Later in the day, he was at the Derby, Connecticut, home of Eisele, who was found dead, police said.

Manfredonia is also alleged to have abducted another person from the Derby home Sunday, police said.

Police said he drove a stolen car to New Jersey, where he left the abducted person, who was not injured, and then took an Uber to Pennsylvania.

An attorney speaking on behalf of Manfredonia’s parents said this week that Manfredonia has struggled with mental health issues in recent years.

